QUASA Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $500.17 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018683 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,074.70 or 1.00059835 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002485 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00119153 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,325.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars.

