Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) vs. Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Critical Survey

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agilyx ASA and Quest Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilyx ASA N/A N/A N/A $1.27 1.84 Quest Resource $284.04 million 0.52 -$6.05 million ($0.40) -18.60

Agilyx ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quest Resource. Quest Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilyx ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilyx ASA N/A N/A N/A Quest Resource -2.79% 3.58% 1.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Agilyx ASA and Quest Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilyx ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Quest Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quest Resource has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.01%. Given Quest Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Agilyx ASA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of Agilyx ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Quest Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quest Resource beats Agilyx ASA on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilyx ASA

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. It also provides antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, the company offers landfill diversion services. Its services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, grocers, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. The company markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is headquartered in The Colony, Texas.

