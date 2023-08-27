Radix Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $419.78 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Radix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $419.78 million and approximately $841,459.97 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,641,494,539 coins and its circulating supply is 7,970,222,990 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

