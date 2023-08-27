Raymond James Trims Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Target Price to $67.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after acquiring an additional 213,935 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,217,000 after acquiring an additional 110,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

