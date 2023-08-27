Request (REQ) Tops One Day Volume of $412,371.42

Request (REQ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Request has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $65.70 million and approximately $412,371.42 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018607 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014790 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,022.69 or 1.00047939 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002489 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06634746 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $516,992.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

