ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3,940.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,795. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total transaction of $329,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,019,024 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

