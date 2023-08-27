Reviewing RXO (RXO) & Its Competitors

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare RXO to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares RXO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RXO
|0.28%
|9.50%
|3.37%
|RXO Competitors
|-2,727.90%
|9.77%
|-4.17%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for RXO and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RXO
|1
|12
|5
|0
|2.22
|RXO Competitors
|100
|862
|1437
|28
|2.57
Insider and Institutional Ownership
91.3% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares RXO and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RXO
|$4.80 billion
|$92.00 million
|172.38
|RXO Competitors
|$3.88 billion
|$236.79 million
|27.18
RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
RXO peers beat RXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About RXO
RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
