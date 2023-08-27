Reviewing RXO (RXO) & Its Competitors

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare RXO to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,727.90% 9.77% -4.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for RXO and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 100 862 1437 28 2.57

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RXO currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.40%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 44.30%. Given RXO’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RXO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

91.3% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RXO and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion $92.00 million 172.38 RXO Competitors $3.88 billion $236.79 million 27.18

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RXO peers beat RXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

