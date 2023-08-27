RIT Capital Partners plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RIT Capital Partners plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

Shares of RITPF stock remained flat at C$24.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.79. RIT Capital Partners has a 52-week low of C$22.51 and a 52-week high of C$27.62.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

RIT Capital Partners plc is an investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange with net assets of some �1.9 billion. It is chaired by Lord Rothschild, whose family interests retain a significant holding. For 2011 it won the Best Large Trust award from the Investment Trust Journal, for its outstanding performance.

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.