RIT Capital Partners plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RIT Capital Partners plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
RIT Capital Partners Price Performance
Shares of RITPF stock remained flat at C$24.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.79. RIT Capital Partners has a 52-week low of C$22.51 and a 52-week high of C$27.62.
RIT Capital Partners Company Profile
