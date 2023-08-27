Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Short Interest Down 30.2% in August

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the July 31st total of 12,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Trading Down 51.0 %

Shares of RAD stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $8.78.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rite Aid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through the Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services segments. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

