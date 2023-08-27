Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Buys 625 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.32. 440,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,450. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.