Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,370. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.