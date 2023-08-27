Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $40,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Oracle were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.06. 8,758,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,172,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $315.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.