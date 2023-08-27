Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,782,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $534.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,098. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $545.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

