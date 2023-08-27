Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Purchases 753 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 638,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.01 per share, with a total value of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,102,823 shares of company stock valued at $179,737,388. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.84. 6,790,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,889,596. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

