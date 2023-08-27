Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Sells 214 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $179.42. 4,710,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

