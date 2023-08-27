Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Sells 9,652 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

