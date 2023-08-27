Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,436,000 after buying an additional 979,853 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,841,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,684,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $57.26. 451,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,921. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

