RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 1.0% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $28,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $18,597,800,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.58. 1,447,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,478. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

