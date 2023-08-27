RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.63. 1,228,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,977. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.07 and its 200-day moving average is $198.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

