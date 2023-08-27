RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $256.38. 1,786,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,860. The stock has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.29 and a 200-day moving average of $235.69. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

