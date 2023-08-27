RMB Capital Management LLC Has $12.99 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,842,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.89. 1,092,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,412. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

