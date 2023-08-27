RMB Capital Management LLC Has $15.74 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,747 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Catalent worth $15,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Catalent by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after buying an additional 1,973,505 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Catalent by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after buying an additional 1,533,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $65,774,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $63,088,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $44.89. 2,445,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $51.16. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Get Our Latest Report on CTLT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.