RMB Capital Management LLC Has $33.73 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for 1.2% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Tyler Technologies worth $33,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TYL stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.79. 120,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,122. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

