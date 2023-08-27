RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,478 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after buying an additional 217,214 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $427.09. 585,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,488. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $462.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

