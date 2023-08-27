RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.3% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dollar General worth $36,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DG traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.98. 2,237,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,629. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 21st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

