Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $525.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of ROP opened at $494.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

