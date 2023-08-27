Roth Capital Raises Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target to $59.00

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVNW. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $33.05 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $378.09 million, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 282.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 437.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 133.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 542.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

