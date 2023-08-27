Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Veritas Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$140.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.50 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$133.96.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE RY opened at C$121.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$140.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$129.31.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.88 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8507317 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total value of C$545,374.62.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

