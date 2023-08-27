Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,237 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $77,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $97.64 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.90. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

