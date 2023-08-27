Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Stock Position Trimmed by Chicago Capital Management LLC

Chicago Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Sabre comprises approximately 6.0% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $791,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 13.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, hitting $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,279. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $102.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.62.

Sabre Announces Dividend

Sabre Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.625 dividend. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

