Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Short Interest Update

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a growth of 647.0% from the July 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,230,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Saddle Ranch Media Stock Performance
SRMX remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,252,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,680,464. Saddle Ranch Media has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About Saddle Ranch Media
