Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $13.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTON. Wolfe Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.98.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of PTON stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.15. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 2,019.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,739 shares of company stock valued at $524,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

