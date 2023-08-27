Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
Shares of TSGTF opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.89.
About Tsingtao Brewery
