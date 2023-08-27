SCF Partners Inc. Trims Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

SCF Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,802,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,000 shares during the quarter. Select Water Solutions accounts for 47.0% of SCF Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SCF Partners Inc. owned approximately 9.40% of Select Water Solutions worth $82,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 82,752 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 335,416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 57,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after buying an additional 62,529 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTTR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of WTTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,574. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $968.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $124,657.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 368,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

