Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Lifted by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,872,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,190. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

