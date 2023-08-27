Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. 2,328,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,945. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

