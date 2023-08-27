ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $160.02

Shares of ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.02 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 173.50 ($2.21). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 166.75 ($2.13), with a volume of 7,202 shares traded.

ScS Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.05.

About ScS Group

(Get Free Report)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.