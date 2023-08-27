Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.29 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $535.07 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00162013 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00022937 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00027312 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003762 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00239461 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $359.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

