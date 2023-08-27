Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) versus GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Free Report) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and GigCapital5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 27.44% 30.26% 26.34% GigCapital5 N/A N/A -12.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

58.9% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Semler Scientific and GigCapital5’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $56.69 million 3.28 $14.32 million $2.25 12.04 GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than GigCapital5.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Semler Scientific and GigCapital5, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 1 0 0 2.00 GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semler Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.11%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than GigCapital5.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats GigCapital5 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

