Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.43.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $88.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Sempra by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

