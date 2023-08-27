ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after acquiring an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $298,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $563.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $562.94 and a 200-day moving average of $503.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,855. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

