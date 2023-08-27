Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Buys 1,417 Shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.92% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSPY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,565,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF alerts:

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SSPY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.35. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.86 and a one year high of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $94.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.02.

About Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF

The Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (SSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Stratified LargeCap index. The fund tracks an index that holds all constituents of the S&P 500 Index, reweighted to diversify related business risk. SSPY was launched on Jan 4, 2019 and is managed by Syntax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.