Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Newmont by 53.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,769,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,019. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

