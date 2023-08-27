Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned approximately 9.09% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,801,000.

Shares of SYUS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.52. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798. Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03.

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (SYUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds composed of three stratified-weight ETFs that provide exposure to large-, mid, and small-cap US equities. SYUS was launched on Mar 18, 2021 and is managed by Syntax.

