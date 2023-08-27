Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,595 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.22. 23,865,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,228,957. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.48. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $113.99.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2753 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.