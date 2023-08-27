Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,700. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

