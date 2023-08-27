Short Interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Declines By 57.1%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,500 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the July 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AERWINS Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in AERWINS Technologies during the first quarter worth $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AERWINS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AERWINS Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AERWINS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AERWINS Technologies stock remained flat at $0.23 on Friday. 120,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. AERWINS Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

