Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Decreases By 35.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. 30,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,528. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

