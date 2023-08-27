Short Interest in Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Increases By 92.7%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Blackstone Minerals Stock Down 8.0 %

BLSTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 70,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Blackstone Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada.

