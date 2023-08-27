Short Interest in Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Increases By 92.7%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Blackstone Minerals Stock Down 8.0 %
BLSTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 70,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Blackstone Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.17.
Blackstone Minerals Company Profile
