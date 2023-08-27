Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Rises By 500.0%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Brenntag Price Performance

Brenntag Increases Dividend

Brenntag stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,491. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2791 per share. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Featured Articles

